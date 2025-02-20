Tragedy Strikes in Hradec Kralove: Knife Attack Claims Two Lives

A knife-wielding attacker tragically claimed the lives of two individuals in a shopping center in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. The attacker struck on a Thursday, leaving responders scrambling to the scene.

Czech Television identified the suspect as a 16-year-old Czech national. Despite rapid intervention by emergency services, the victims' injuries proved fatal, police reported via X.

Currently, police are probing the motives behind this distressing act of violence, which unfolded just 110 km east of Prague.

