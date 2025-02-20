Tragic Road Incident Claims Lives of Two Children in Kauda
Two 8-year-olds, Sumit and Radhika, died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Kauda village. The driver fled the scene, and despite a rushed effort to the hospital, the children were declared dead on arrival. Police are investigating further.
In a devastating event on Thursday, two young children lost their lives in Kauda village after being struck by an unidentified vehicle. The victims, Sumit and Radhika, both aged 8, were reportedly en route to the field when the tragedy occurred.
The impact of the collision was so severe that it flung the children several meters away. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle's driver fled immediately after the incident, leaving the locals to alert Sumit's family.
Rushing the children to the district hospital proved futile, as they were declared dead upon arrival. Despite family objections to a post-mortem, police have launched an investigation to uncover more about the driver and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
