Greater Noida Dog-Lift Incident Sparks Outrage

A viral video shows a woman forcefully pulling a boy who pleaded with her against bringing her unleashed dog into a lift in Greater Noida. The incident, which occurred at 12th Avenue Society, Gaur City 2, led to the woman's detention, as social media amplified public anger demanding action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Greater Noida, a troubling incident unfolded when a woman was caught on video forcibly handling a young boy who protested against her bringing an unleashed dog into a lift.

The event, recorded in a viral video at 12th Avenue Society, Gaur City 2, has prompted police to detain the pet owner after the footage drew widespread concern and calls for action.

Law enforcement confirmed the video's circulation on Thursday, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi noting community outrage over the incident, which has underscored the need for addressing public safety in residential areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

