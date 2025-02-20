Tesla Faces Citations Over Fatal Workplace Safety Breach

Federal regulators have officially cited Tesla for serious workplace safety violations in connection with the tragic electrocution of an electrician at its Austin, Texas facility. This significant development was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Labor in a statement following its investigation.

The incident involved Victor Gomez Sr., who tragically died while working as a contractor at the Tesla plant. The investigation, led by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, concluded after it was determined that the workplace safety standards were not adhered to, though specific details of the violations remain undisclosed.

This case has become a focal point in the public debate over the oversight of Elon Musk's enterprises, as concerns grow about potential preferential treatment. Calls for transparency are mounting, particularly in light of additional safety violations cited at the same plant last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)