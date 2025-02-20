Tragic Confirmation: Hamas Releases Israeli Hostage's Body

Hamas has confirmed the release of an Israeli hostage's body, officially identified as Oded Lifshitz, as part of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement. The tragic news was confirmed by the Lifshitz family, further highlighting the human toll of the conflict.

Oded Lifshitz's identity was established by authorities shortly after Hamas handed over four bodies, as agreed under the ceasefire terms. The Lifshitz family released a statement acknowledging the painful reality of Oded's death.

This development adds to the somber narrative of hostages and casualties in the volatile region, underscoring the persistent tensions that grip the area despite temporary ceasefires and negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)