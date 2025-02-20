Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail, Highlights Consequences of Harbouring Terrorists

The Delhi High Court denied bail to Zahoor Ahmad Peer, accused of aiding terrorists in Kashmir. The court emphasized that providing sanctuary to terrorists creates safe havens and endangers citizens' safety. Peer's actions were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, highlighting the severe implications of harbouring terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:44 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Bail, Highlights Consequences of Harbouring Terrorists
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court emphasized the serious consequences of harboring terrorists, as it denied bail to Zahoor Ahmad Peer, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, on February 18. Peer was accused of providing material aid to terrorists from Pakistan.

During proceedings, the court stressed that even claims of duress do not mitigate the seriousness of providing sanctuary to terrorists, who infiltrate society under the guise of secrecy to pose harm.

According to the National Investigation Agency, the conspiracy involving Lashkar-e-Taiba highlights the grave risk harboring terrorists poses, underlined by the arrest of Peer who allegedly supported known operatives during their stay in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025