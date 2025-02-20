Delhi High Court Denies Bail, Highlights Consequences of Harbouring Terrorists
The Delhi High Court denied bail to Zahoor Ahmad Peer, accused of aiding terrorists in Kashmir. The court emphasized that providing sanctuary to terrorists creates safe havens and endangers citizens' safety. Peer's actions were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, highlighting the severe implications of harbouring terrorists.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court emphasized the serious consequences of harboring terrorists, as it denied bail to Zahoor Ahmad Peer, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, on February 18. Peer was accused of providing material aid to terrorists from Pakistan.
During proceedings, the court stressed that even claims of duress do not mitigate the seriousness of providing sanctuary to terrorists, who infiltrate society under the guise of secrecy to pose harm.
According to the National Investigation Agency, the conspiracy involving Lashkar-e-Taiba highlights the grave risk harboring terrorists poses, underlined by the arrest of Peer who allegedly supported known operatives during their stay in Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Strategic Security Revamp in Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Activist Javed Beigh Criticizes Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day as Propaganda
Amit Shah Ramps Up Anti-Terror Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir
Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, govt is committed to wiping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah.