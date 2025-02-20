Delhi High Court Denies Bail, Highlights Consequences of Harbouring Terrorists

The Delhi High Court emphasized the serious consequences of harboring terrorists, as it denied bail to Zahoor Ahmad Peer, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, on February 18. Peer was accused of providing material aid to terrorists from Pakistan.

During proceedings, the court stressed that even claims of duress do not mitigate the seriousness of providing sanctuary to terrorists, who infiltrate society under the guise of secrecy to pose harm.

According to the National Investigation Agency, the conspiracy involving Lashkar-e-Taiba highlights the grave risk harboring terrorists poses, underlined by the arrest of Peer who allegedly supported known operatives during their stay in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)