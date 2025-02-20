CRPF DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh's Strategic Manipur Mission: Reviewing Peace Operations Amid Crisis

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh undertook a crucial mission in strife-ridden Manipur, conducting a comprehensive review of the paramilitary forces' operations. His visit came in the wake of a tragic fratricide incident at a camp in the Imphal West district, where a trooper allegedly shot two colleagues before turning the gun on himself.

Throughout his three-day tour, Singh encouraged troops to remain vigilant and supportive of one another, assuring them of his full backing for both operational and personal needs. He made a significant stop at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, meeting soldiers injured in the incident and consulting the doctors overseeing their recovery.

Engaging with senior officers including Manipur's security advisor, Singh emphasized strategic measures to maintain peace. His itinerary included interactions with troops at several key locations and a traditional 'bada khana' dinner, underscoring camaraderie against the backdrop of an extensive CRPF presence of over 21,000 personnel in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)