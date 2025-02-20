Left Menu

Telangana CM Faces Court Over Election Conduct Allegations

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared in a special court in connection with multiple cases, including alleged electoral conduct violations. Reddy denied the allegations and opted for trials. The cases are scheduled for future hearings. Summons were previously issued for related offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:19 IST
Telangana CM Faces Court Over Election Conduct Allegations
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made an appearance in a special court on Thursday, addressing various cases, including allegations of Model Code of Conduct violations during previous elections.

The proceedings took place at the Special JFCM Court for Excise Cases, designated for MP-MLA trials, where Reddy was formally examined.

Firmly refuting the allegations, Reddy expressed his decision to proceed with trials. Court sessions for these cases are slated for different dates. Summons had been previously issued concerning offenses registered at numerous police stations, such as election code breaches and remarks against law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025