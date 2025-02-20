Telangana CM Faces Court Over Election Conduct Allegations

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made an appearance in a special court on Thursday, addressing various cases, including allegations of Model Code of Conduct violations during previous elections.

The proceedings took place at the Special JFCM Court for Excise Cases, designated for MP-MLA trials, where Reddy was formally examined.

Firmly refuting the allegations, Reddy expressed his decision to proceed with trials. Court sessions for these cases are slated for different dates. Summons had been previously issued concerning offenses registered at numerous police stations, such as election code breaches and remarks against law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)