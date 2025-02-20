Mumbai On High Alert: Threats Against Deputy CM Raise Concerns
Mumbai police received emails threatening to bomb Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car. Investigations are underway with the IP address of the sender being tracked. Opposition parties criticized the state government over security lapses, fearing for public safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police are on high alert following the receipt of emails threatening to blow up Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's vehicle, an official has disclosed.
The emails, containing bomb threats against Shinde's car, were received at the Goregaon and J J Marg police stations on Thursday morning, prompting immediate investigation.
The sender's IP address is being traced, while authorities explore all possible angles. The opposition has seized the issue to question the state's law and order management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Erode East By-Poll Voting Kicks Off Amid Tight Security
Delhi Mobilizes Massive Security for Assembly Elections
Smooth Sailing: Delhi Voters Flock to Polls Amid Robust Security
Delhi Assembly Elections: A Democratic Showdown Amidst Tight Security
Delhi Assembly Elections 2023: Capital Votes Amid Tight Security