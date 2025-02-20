Left Menu

Mumbai On High Alert: Threats Against Deputy CM Raise Concerns

Mumbai police received emails threatening to bomb Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car. Investigations are underway with the IP address of the sender being tracked. Opposition parties criticized the state government over security lapses, fearing for public safety.

Updated: 20-02-2025 22:14 IST
Mumbai On High Alert: Threats Against Deputy CM Raise Concerns
  India

Mumbai police are on high alert following the receipt of emails threatening to blow up Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's vehicle, an official has disclosed.

The emails, containing bomb threats against Shinde's car, were received at the Goregaon and J J Marg police stations on Thursday morning, prompting immediate investigation.

The sender's IP address is being traced, while authorities explore all possible angles. The opposition has seized the issue to question the state's law and order management.

