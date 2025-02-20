Delhi's Health & Welfare Reforms Under New Leadership
The newly-formed Delhi Cabinet led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi. The meeting also discussed the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna and decided to table 14 pending CAG reports. The initiatives reflect the new administration's focus on health and women's welfare.
In a landmark decision at its inaugural meeting, the new Delhi Cabinet has given the green light to the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, marking a shift in the city's healthcare landscape. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the previous AAP government's hesitance to adopt the scheme, underscoring its delayed benefits to the populace.
Gupta's administration also addressed the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna during the session, a scheme that pledges Rs 2,500 monthly to qualifying women across the capital. Despite discussions, formalizing the registration and payment processes requires further deliberation, indicating a continued commitment to women's welfare.
The Cabinet also plans to present 14 CAG reports, held back by the preceding government, in the first session of the eighth Delhi Assembly, signaling greater transparency and accountability in governance. These moves reflect the new government's strategic approach to fulfilling campaign promises and implementing key welfare initiatives.
