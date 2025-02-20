Trump's Vision for Gaza: A Future of Opportunities

The United States envoy to the Middle East emphasized that President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza is centered on enhancing the future for Palestinians, not their eviction. The remarks were made by Steven Witkoff at the FII Institute conference in Miami.

Witkoff stressed that the President's objective is to challenge existing beliefs and explore compelling solutions that benefit the Palestinian community. The focus is on creating opportunities for a better life.

The envoy suggested that options might include providing Palestinians with chances for resettlement, job opportunities, and improved financial prospects, thereby fostering a more prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)