Spain's Court Ruling Ushers New Era for Women's Rights in Sports

Spain's High Court has found former soccer federation head Luis Rubiales guilty of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent, sparking a nationwide debate on sexism. Although he was fined, the ruling was seen as a victory for women's rights and a significant step for the 'Me Too' movement in Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 03:40 IST
Spain's High Court has found former soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales guilty of sexual assault, fining him over €10,000 for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without consent. The case, which stirred national outrage, also led to Rubiales' acquittal on a charge of coercion.

Hermoso's lawyer stated they would appeal the ruling, aligning with an ongoing heated national discourse regarding sexism in both Spanish sports and society. Rubiales, who will appeal the decision, faces a separate corruption inquiry regarding Super Cup deals in Saudi Arabia.

This verdict, despite its mild sentence, is praised as a triumph for the women's rights movement in Spain, a society historically rooted in machismo. Equality Minister Ana Redondo emphasized the importance of honoring the victim's word, signifying progress for the 'Me Too' movement within Spanish culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

