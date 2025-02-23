Highway Mayhem: PAC Commandant and Cops Injured in Truck Hit-and-Run

In a sudden, violent incident on National Highway-19, a speeding truck collided with a police vehicle, injuring three officers, including the commandant of a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalion. The accident occurred near a 'dhaba' in Bhadohi during a routine security inspection for the Maha Kumbh event.

The injured have been identified as DIG Bikash Kumar Baidya, commandant of the 39th battalion of PAC, along with constables Gauri Shankar Pandey and Satyendra Kumar Singh. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital before being referred to Mirzapur's Divisional Hospital for comprehensive medical attention.

Soon after the mishap, authorities began scrutinizing CCTV footage to trace the fleeing truck and its driver. A case under various sections of the BNS has been registered against unidentified individuals, highlighting the severity of rash driving and endangering public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)