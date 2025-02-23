Left Menu

Highway Mayhem: PAC Commandant and Cops Injured in Truck Hit-and-Run

A speeding truck hit a vehicle carrying three policemen, including a PAC commandant, on NH-19 in Bhadohi. The incident happened during an inspection of security for Maha Kumbh. All injured were moved to a hospital, and the police are investigating the case and searching for the truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sudden, violent incident on National Highway-19, a speeding truck collided with a police vehicle, injuring three officers, including the commandant of a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalion. The accident occurred near a 'dhaba' in Bhadohi during a routine security inspection for the Maha Kumbh event.

The injured have been identified as DIG Bikash Kumar Baidya, commandant of the 39th battalion of PAC, along with constables Gauri Shankar Pandey and Satyendra Kumar Singh. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital before being referred to Mirzapur's Divisional Hospital for comprehensive medical attention.

Soon after the mishap, authorities began scrutinizing CCTV footage to trace the fleeing truck and its driver. A case under various sections of the BNS has been registered against unidentified individuals, highlighting the severity of rash driving and endangering public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

