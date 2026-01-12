ICCC Wins SKOCH Gold Award for Maha Kumbh 2025 Management

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) created by the Uttar Pradesh Police for Maha Kumbh 2025 has received the prestigious SKOCH Gold Award, officials announced on Monday.

The ICCC served as a vital 24x7 hub during the 45-day religious event in Prayagraj, which saw attendance from over 66 crore devotees. Its recognition highlights the centre's vital role in safety, crowd management, and cyber security, especially on peak days like Mauni Amavasya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision led to the ICCC's development, integrating multiple safety and management functions. During the festival, the centre not only managed crowd movements but also thwarted over 60 lakh cyber attacks. This model, equipped with AI-enabled technology and extensive personnel, now stands as a benchmark for managing large public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)