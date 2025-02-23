Punjab Police Bust Major Extortion Racket, ASI Among Arrested

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a significant extortion operation, leading to the arrest of Assistant Sub-Inspector Surjit Singh and another accomplice. The scheme, masterminded by Gurdev Jassal, who resides in the US, aimed at intimidating local businessmen into paying large sums of money.

The breakthrough came with the apprehension of Singh and Ankus Maini, who were directly involved in collecting and distributing illicit funds. Details revealed that Jassal's associates had targeted a petrol pump to instill fear, resulting in a hefty ransom payout.

Further investigations have unveiled that Singh and Maini coordinated the exchange of funds using foreign numbers and a network of intermediaries, leading to the seizure of cash, weapons, and luxury vehicles. The operation continues as the police explore deeper connections and evaluate related assets.

