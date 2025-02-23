Left Menu

Tanks Return to West Bank: A New Chapter of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Israel has deployed tanks to the West Bank for the first time in over two decades, aiming to combat Palestinian militants. The move occurs amid a fragile Gaza ceasefire and escalating tensions. Displacements and military operations in refugee camps further exacerbate regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military escalation, Israel dispatched tanks to the West Bank on Sunday, marking the first such deployment in over 20 years. This decision, part of a broader strategy for a prolonged military presence, was enacted to confront Palestinian militant groups entrenched in refugee camps within the region.

The move followed a contentious halt in the Gaza ceasefire, implemented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who terminated the release of Palestinian prisoners in response to pro-Hamas demonstrations. The military operations in West Bank cities like Jenin and Tulkarm have already led to the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

This development drew strong condemnation from Palestinian leaders, including President Mahmoud Abbas. Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported multiple arrests and the destruction of critical infrastructure, underscoring the ongoing tension and complex geopolitics influencing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

