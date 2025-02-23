Sudan's Army Reclaims el-Gitaina Amid Ongoing Conflict
The Sudanese army regained control of el-Gitaina from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and broke the siege on el-Obeid. The ongoing war, stemming from a power struggle, has caused immense human suffering. Despite RSF's move to form a breakaway government, Egypt continues to support Sudan's territorial integrity.
The Sudanese military made significant advances over the weekend, reclaiming el-Gitaina from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and lifting the siege on el-Obeid, a pivotal location in the country's ongoing conflict.
The power struggle, which erupted in April 2023 between the RSF and the Sudanese army, has led to a humanitarian crisis with tens of thousands dead, 12 million displaced, and rampant hunger and disease.
Despite the RSF's attempt to form a breakaway government in collaboration with allied groups, Egypt has reaffirmed its support for Sudan's territorial integrity, urging against any parallel governance structures.
