Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Woman in Village Well

An 18-year-old woman's body was discovered in a well in Phoola village on Monday, prompting police to initiate an investigation. Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar confirmed that the body has been sent for a postmortem to determine the cause of death, with the investigation currently ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 24-02-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 09:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The tragic discovery of an 18-year-old woman's body in a well has jolted the residents of Phoola village, as law enforcement officers intensify their investigation into the mysterious incident.

According to Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar, the body was retrieved from the well on Monday, with an immediate postmortem arranged to ascertain the cause of death.

Police are diligently pursuing all avenues of inquiry to uncover the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event, with the local community awaiting answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

