Tragic Murder: The Fate of Muliya Lugun

The Hoshiarpur district was rocked by the grim discovery of a 54-year-old migrant laborer's body buried in a field. The victim, Muliya Lugun, from Jharkhand, had been reported missing since February 21. Police suspect an altercation with coworkers led to his brutal murder.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Gazalpreet Kaur, revealed that an investigation indicated Lugun was involved in a drinking session that turned violent. Allegedly, coworkers attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, causing fatal injuries. The crime was further concealed by burying his body in the fields.

Upon his non-return, Lugun's coworkers alerted his relatives, prompting a police complaint. Through their inquiry, the police were able to locate and exhume Lugun's body, subsequently sending it for an autopsy. The investigation continues as police seek to unravel further details surrounding the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)