Delhi Court Advances on Organised Crime Charges Against Accused

The Delhi court has acknowledged the chargesheet against Ritik alias Peter, linked to organized crime activities involving former AAP MLA, Naresh Balyan. Special Judge Vishal Gogne found substantial evidence to proceed with the case.

The court noted that the evidence against Ritik, charged under the MCOCA, includes statements from five protected witnesses, submitted in sealed envelopes. The chargesheet and supporting documents, comprising roughly 1000 pages, were handed to the defense.

Naresh Balyan, the ex-MLA from Uttam Nagar, remains incarcerated in this case, following previous charges and temporary bail in an extortion case. The court scheduled the next proceedings for March 1, 2025.

