Left Menu

Delhi Court Advances on Organised Crime Charges Against Accused

A Delhi court acknowledged a chargesheet against Ritik alias Peter for organized crime, also involving ex-MLA Naresh Balyan, under MCOC Act sections. Evidence includes statements from five protected witnesses. Balyan, previously jailed, faces charges again. Documents were submitted, and the next hearing is on March 1, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:02 IST
Delhi Court Advances on Organised Crime Charges Against Accused
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi court has acknowledged the chargesheet against Ritik alias Peter, linked to organized crime activities involving former AAP MLA, Naresh Balyan. Special Judge Vishal Gogne found substantial evidence to proceed with the case.

The court noted that the evidence against Ritik, charged under the MCOCA, includes statements from five protected witnesses, submitted in sealed envelopes. The chargesheet and supporting documents, comprising roughly 1000 pages, were handed to the defense.

Naresh Balyan, the ex-MLA from Uttam Nagar, remains incarcerated in this case, following previous charges and temporary bail in an extortion case. The court scheduled the next proceedings for March 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025