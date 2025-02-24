International Cyber Fraud: The Chemical Purchase Scam

In a significant breakthrough, police have nabbed two suspects, including a Nigerian national, for allegedly swindling a retired Army officer out of Rs 89 lakh with a fraudulent chemical purchase scheme.

The suspects, identified as Chukwudi Christopher Oduh, alias Sunny, and Pradhan Saurabh Kumar, allegedly deceived Suchit Yadav into transferring the funds to an account linked to a fictitious company, Tinesh Manufacturing Enterprises Private Limited. The police confirmed that the fraudulent operations were conducted online, with digital traces pointing back to Nigeria.

The investigation further revealed that the website tineshmanufacturing.com and its associated email were used as tools in the cybercrime. Local intelligence, along with the Intelligence Bureau, are expanding the probe, as the accused are linked to similar fraud cases across five states, the Additional DCP stated.

