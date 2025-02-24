Supreme Court Upholds Precious Right of Liberty in Bail Decision Reversal

The Supreme Court has delivered a decisive verdict, reinstating bail for an accused in an attempt-to-murder case, highlighting the sanctity of individual liberty as enshrined in the Constitution.

Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan criticized the Himachal Pradesh High Court's earlier decision to cancel the bail, noting the absence of substantial evidence to justify such an action.

The apex court stressed the need for careful consideration in bail matters, referencing its 2024 decision, which emphasizes that interference with bail must be justified by solid evidence or circumstantial changes post-grant.

(With inputs from agencies.)