Disgraced Surgeon Faces Reckoning in Landmark French Abuse Trial

Joël Le Scouarnec, a former surgeon, is on trial in France for allegedly sexually abusing 299 victims, mainly children, over three decades. Previously convicted for similar crimes, he faces up to 20 years in prison. His trial aims to address long-overlooked abuse in the medical field.

Disgraced Surgeon Faces Reckoning in Landmark French Abuse Trial
In a landmark trial that underscores the ongoing battle against sexual abuse in the medical field, Joël Le Scouarnec, a former surgeon, appeared in court in France on Monday. Le Scouarnec is accused of the rape or sexual abuse of 299 victims, the majority of whom were children and his former patients, over a period spanning more than 30 years.

The 74-year-old, already serving a 15-year sentence from a 2020 conviction, could face an additional 20 years if found guilty. During the trial in Vannes, Brittany, which is expected to last four months, hundreds of victims are anticipated to provide testimony, shedding light on the traumatic experiences they endured.

This legal battle comes at a pivotal time as activists in France intensify efforts to dismantle the social taboos surrounding sexual abuse. Investigators have uncovered substantial evidence against Le Scouarnec, including extensive photographic and video material. Some child protection groups have joined the proceedings as civil parties, hoping to strengthen laws to prevent future abuses.

