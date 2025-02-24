Left Menu

Tragic Family Tragedy Unfolds in Kerala

In Kerala, a 23-year-old man named Afan allegedly killed five family members, including his teen brother and grandmother, before confessing to police. The incident transpired across three Venjaramoodu homes. Afan, who consumed poison post-crime, is hospitalized while investigations are underway to uncover motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:45 IST
Tragic Family Tragedy Unfolds in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim and tragic event, a 23-year-old man from Kerala reportedly took the lives of five individuals, including immediate family members, in a shocking incident that has rocked the local community.

The suspect, named Afan, allegedly claimed that he killed his 13-year-old brother, grandmother, and a woman purported to be his romantic partner. Two other victims reported to be his relatives, were found deceased across three houses in the Venjaramoodu area, near the state capital.

Afan surrendered to police, admitting the slayings, and was subsequently hospitalized after an alleged poison ingestion. Law enforcement is actively probing the terrible events to ascertain the motives behind this family tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025