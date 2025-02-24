Tragic Family Tragedy Unfolds in Kerala

In a grim and tragic event, a 23-year-old man from Kerala reportedly took the lives of five individuals, including immediate family members, in a shocking incident that has rocked the local community.

The suspect, named Afan, allegedly claimed that he killed his 13-year-old brother, grandmother, and a woman purported to be his romantic partner. Two other victims reported to be his relatives, were found deceased across three houses in the Venjaramoodu area, near the state capital.

Afan surrendered to police, admitting the slayings, and was subsequently hospitalized after an alleged poison ingestion. Law enforcement is actively probing the terrible events to ascertain the motives behind this family tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)