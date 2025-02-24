Shocking Crime: Tragic End of Differently-Abled Girl in Thane
A 17-year-old differently-abled girl was killed by her mother in Thane, with the help of the victim's grandmother and another woman. The crime's motive is unclear, but a complaint has been filed. The girl's father claims she is alive and receiving treatment elsewhere.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident in Thane, a 17-year-old differently-abled girl was reportedly killed by her mother, with assistance from the girl's grandmother and another unidentified woman, police revealed Monday.
The horrific act took place in the Gaodevi area of Naupada and caught public attention when video footage of the body disposal went viral online. The police have charged the three women under serious legal sections including murder and evidence tampering.
Despite the shocking claims, the girl's father told the media she is alive, receiving treatment elsewhere due to expensive medical costs in Thane. The police continue to investigate, seeking more information about the remains and the third woman's involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- crime
- murder
- investigation
- viral video
- differently-abled
- body disposal
- Naupada
- police
- victim
ALSO READ
Arrests Made After Viral Video of Assault Over Obscene Comments
Controversy at KIIT: Apology Issued Amid Protests Over Viral Video
Manhattan Man Accused of Gruesome Murder and Attempted Ocean Body Disposal
Cyber Crime Trio Busted for Viral Video Scandal
Spitting Scandal: Viral Video Sparks Outrage at Uttar Pradesh Wedding