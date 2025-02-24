Shocking Crime: Tragic End of Differently-Abled Girl in Thane

In a heart-wrenching incident in Thane, a 17-year-old differently-abled girl was reportedly killed by her mother, with assistance from the girl's grandmother and another unidentified woman, police revealed Monday.

The horrific act took place in the Gaodevi area of Naupada and caught public attention when video footage of the body disposal went viral online. The police have charged the three women under serious legal sections including murder and evidence tampering.

Despite the shocking claims, the girl's father told the media she is alive, receiving treatment elsewhere due to expensive medical costs in Thane. The police continue to investigate, seeking more information about the remains and the third woman's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)