India’s Agricultural Revolution: Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Landmark Growth and New Initiatives

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today applauded the remarkable progress in India’s agricultural sector, underscoring a sixfold rise in the Union agriculture budget, which has surged from ₹21,933.50 crore in 2013-14 to ₹1,27,290 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. This milestone, he asserted, reflects the government's commitment to fostering agricultural growth and ensuring farmer welfare.

Dr. Jitendra Singh made these remarks during the disbursal event of the 19th installment of the PM KISAN scheme in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Virtually joining the event from Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Jammu, he highlighted the government's massive financial support to farmers through this initiative.

PM KISAN Scheme: Expanding Support to Farmers

The Union Minister proudly announced that the government is set to disburse ₹22,000 crore to 9.8 crore farmers under the 19th installment of PM KISAN. With ₹3.46 lakh crore already distributed over the past 18 installments, the scheme continues to be a critical pillar in bolstering farmers' livelihoods. In a significant expansion, 30 lakh more farmers have been added as beneficiaries under the PM KISAN scheme, ensuring broader financial inclusion within the agricultural community.

Strengthening Farmers' Financial Access: Enhanced Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Limits

To further empower farmers, Dr. Singh highlighted the increase in the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) limit from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. This enhanced credit facility will provide farmers with greater access to funds, enabling them to invest in modern agricultural equipment, adopt advanced farming techniques, and improve overall productivity.

Launch of PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana for Targeted Agricultural Growth

A major highlight of Dr. Singh’s address was the unveiling of the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, a new government initiative designed to propel agricultural advancement in 100 identified districts. This program aims to provide targeted resources, technological assistance, and infrastructure development to boost productivity and strengthen the agricultural supply chain.

Technological Advancements and Agricultural Innovations

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the transformation in India’s agricultural ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as a ‘champion of farmers' welfare.’ Recalling the Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farmers’ incomes, he lauded the adoption of innovative techniques such as:

Soil Health Cards to enhance soil productivity.

Widespread usage of Kisan Credit Cards for financial inclusion.

Drone technology for pesticide and fertilizer spraying.

Micro-irrigation techniques in high-altitude regions.

Expansion of irrigation facilities for better water resource management.

He emphasized that these strategic efforts not only strengthen agriculture but also contribute significantly to India’s economic growth, with the sector being a prime driver of national progress.

Government’s Comprehensive Initiatives to Elevate Agriculture

Dr. Singh also highlighted other key initiatives aimed at reinforcing the agricultural sector:

The six-year National Mission on Millets to promote climate-resilient crops.

The National Mission on High-Yielding Seeds to enhance productivity.

The establishment of a Makhana Board in Bihar to support local farmers and boost exports.

New agricultural research and development programs focused on increasing crop yields.

The new urea plant in Assam, with a production capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes, emphasizing the government’s focus on boosting the agricultural economy in eastern India.

Vision for Viksit Bharat @2047: Making Agriculture a Pillar of Growth

Concluding his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to making agriculture and farmers a central part of Viksit Bharat @2047, the long-term vision for a developed India. He emphasized that continuous modernization, financial support, and technological advancements would ensure the sustainability and prosperity of India’s agricultural sector.

With these transformative measures in place, India is poised to further revolutionize its agricultural landscape, ensuring food security, rural prosperity, and sustained economic growth in the years to come.