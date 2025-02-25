Elon Musk's Mandate: A Civil-Service Showdown?

Billionaire Elon Musk, a known ally of former President Donald Trump, has stirred controversy with his recent directive for U.S. government workers. Musk's order required employees to provide a detailed account of their work, causing a split within the Trump administration.

While some agencies instructed employees to comply with Musk's demand by a specified deadline, others chose to ignore it altogether. The situation has prompted significant debate over the influence Musk wields in Trump's government, especially regarding his effort to reduce the federal workforce.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management, in an internal communication, emphasized that failing to respond to Musk's email should not be considered a resignation. However, the agency has yet to issue an official comment on the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)