Senate and House Unite to Tackle China's Trade Tactics with New Bill

A bipartisan legislation, led by Senators Todd Young and Tina Smith, is introduced to enhance U.S. trade laws against Chinese companies that relocate operations to dodge tariffs. The bill aims to empower the Commerce Department to tackle unfair trade practices, emphasizing countervailing duties and anti-circumvention measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 03:48 IST
A bipartisan group of lawmakers is stepping up to bolster U.S. trade enforcement laws. Republican Senator Todd Young and Democratic Senator Tina Smith are leading a pack of over a dozen senators in unveiling the legislation, looking to curb the impact of Chinese-backed companies relocating production to evade American duties.

The proposed bill is designed to arm the U.S. Commerce Department with novel tools to counter China's controversial trade practices and its massive Belt and Road Initiative. This Chinese infrastructure project seeks to boost trade links between Asia, Europe, and Africa. Senator Young condemned China's market manipulation through undervalued product dumping and industry subsidization, tactics Washington says target American businesses and workers.

A parallel bill is also in motion in the U.S. House of Representatives. Senator Smith emphasized that China's persistent unfair trade maneuvers have jeopardized domestic industries and national security. The Chinese Embassy in Washington has not yet responded. Meanwhile, the American Iron and Steel Institute has applauded the bill for tackling the rising issue of cross-border industry subsidization related to the steel sector.

The bill empowers the Commerce Department to impose countervailing duties on translational subsidies and stiffens antidumping regulations. It mandates strict timelines for anti-circumvention investigations and ensures legal recourse against currency manipulation and imports, such as kitchen cabinets from China.

Recently, President Donald Trump escalated tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to a universal 25%, effective March 4. U.S. aluminum production plummeted to 670,000 metric tons last year from 3.7 million in 2000, with steel imports comprising 23% of America's steel needs in 2023. Although China's direct steel exports to the U.S. are minimal, its considerable surplus capacity globally is criticized for prompting other nations to increase exports, contributing to Chinese steel inflow into the U.S. by way of third countries to bypass tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

