G7 Nations Face Discord Over Joint Statement on Ukraine-Russia Conflict

The Group of Seven (G7) nations are currently engaged in discussions about issuing a collective statement to mark the third anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as confirmed by Canada's foreign minister, Melanie Joly, on Monday. The primary friction arises from differing views, particularly with the United States.

Canada, holding the G7 presidency in 2025, has worked closely with European and American representatives to draft the statement. However, Washington has opposed the use of the term 'Russian aggression,' as revealed by Reuters. Joly emphasized the intricate diplomatic nature of the negotiations.

The recent return of President Donald Trump to the White House has shifted U.S. foreign policy, with a noticeable pivot away from a strong support for Ukraine. This has left European allies scrambling to adjust, as Trump's administration seeks swift conflict resolution, leaving Canada and others disagreeing with the reduced focus on European security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)