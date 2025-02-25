Left Menu

Trump Administration Overturns Biden-Era Arms Oversight Memo

The Trump administration has revoked a memorandum issued by the Biden administration that required reporting potential international law violations by allies using U.S.-supplied weapons. This move has sparked controversy, with criticism from lawmakers for its potential impact on human rights oversight and U.S. national interests.

Updated: 25-02-2025 04:52 IST
Trump Administration Overturns Biden-Era Arms Oversight Memo
The Trump administration has annulled a Biden-era directive that mandated the reporting of potential international law violations involving U.S.-supplied weapons.

This memorandum, which scrutinized U.S. allies' use of arms, including Israel, has been a focal point of contention. Critics, such as U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, have voiced disapproval, arguing the decision undermines American values and global human rights standards.

The recent changes to national security policy reflect a broader evaluation under President Trump's leadership, reversing policies established during Biden's tenure.

