Musk's Controversial Plan to Downsize Federal Workforce Sparks Uproar

Elon Musk's surprise directive asking federal employees to justify their jobs by email has ignited controversy across the government sector. The initiative, deemed voluntary by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, nonetheless caused significant turmoil, leading to confusion, lawsuits, and employee unease.

Musk's emails, sent over the weekend, required federal staff to outline their daily duties or risk termination. This demand, however, was contradicted by several government memos stating that compliance was voluntary, sparking widespread resistance among employees and labor unions.

The controversial downsizing push, part of a broader Trump administration effort to streamline operations, has already resulted in significant layoffs. Despite internal government opposition, some agencies encouraged employees to comply, highlighting the ongoing conflict between administrative directives and federal employee rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)