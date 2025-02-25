Supreme Court Advocates for COVID-19 Vaccine Compensation Policy

The Supreme Court of India has directed the Centre to consider formulating a compensation policy for individuals who suffer severe effects or death related to the COVID-19 vaccination. This comes after the top court was briefed about the lack of any existing scheme to address such compensation claims.

A bench including Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, during a hearing, was informed by additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati that while the pandemic had been declared a disaster, adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) are not currently covered under any compensation policy.

Highlighting the interconnected nature of vaccination and the pandemic response, the bench suggested that vaccine-related deaths should not be isolated from COVID-19 fatalities. Bhati emphasized that the current regulations under the Disaster Management Act do not address AEFI compensation, while the court has granted the government three weeks to reply to their suggestions.

(With inputs from agencies.)