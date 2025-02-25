Speeding Car Causes Chaos: Constable and Three Pedestrians Injured

A dramatic accident unfolded in Sahason when a speeding car inflicted injuries on four people, including a police constable, officials reported on Tuesday evening. The constable was swiftly admitted to SRN Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Sanjay Prasad Gupta, SHO of Sarai Inayat police station, elaborated that the mishap transpired as the vehicle lost control, resulting in collisions with pedestrians and a road divider. All victims, among them a Bulandshahr-posted constable engaged in Kumbh Mela duty, sustained injuries — the constable's being severe.

In reaction to the ordeal, the involved vehicle has been confiscated and legal proceedings have been initiated against the driver responsible for the chaos.

