Federal Judge Mandates Immediate Release of Frozen Foreign Aid Funds

A Washington federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to distribute currently frozen foreign aid funds by Wednesday evening. This decision follows a lawsuit from organizations reliant on these funds. The ruling marks the third mandate demanding compliance with federal law, amid administrative staff reductions at USAID.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:20 IST
A federal judge in Washington has once again ordered the Trump administration to release frozen foreign aid funds, setting a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, comes in response to a lawsuit from organizations working with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department.

This marks the third time Judge Ali has mandated the release of these funds, which were frozen following a 90-day pause on foreign aid initiated by President Donald Trump. Plaintiffs argue that the continuation of this freeze threatens their operations and violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

The situation escalated on Sunday when USAID announced that all staff, except key personnel, would go on paid administrative leave, with 1,600 job cuts anticipated within the United States. This ongoing legal and administrative turmoil underscores the broader impact of the aid freeze on global humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

