Judge Backs Trump Media in Censorship Clash with Brazilian Justice
A U.S. judge ruled that Trump Media & Technology Group and Rumble are not required to remove accounts despite a Brazilian judge's alleged censorship orders. The dispute centers on claims of unconstitutional censorship of right-wing voices on social media platforms in the U.S.
A U.S. judge on Tuesday granted relief to President Donald Trump's media company amidst a controversy about alleged censorship by a top Brazilian judge. The case is a significant stand against possible suppression of political expression online.
Judge Mary Scriven's decision favored Trump Media & Technology Group and the platform Rumble, refusing to enforce Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes' requests. These requests aimed to censor accounts of Jair Bolsonaro's prominent supporter in the U.S., citing First Amendment protection.
Scriven highlighted procedural lapses in serving Moraes' orders as per international protocols. The outcome means Trump Media and Rumble do not need to act on the Brazilian judge's directives, marking their legal claims premature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
