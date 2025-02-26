Left Menu

Cybercrime Ring Busted: Hospital CCTV Hack Exposed

Gujarat Police arrested Rohit Sisodia in connection with the hacking of a hospital's CCTV network to sell videos of women. Seven suspects, including hacker Parit Dhamelia and YouTube channel owner Prajwal Taily, are accused of sharing footage online. Over 50,000 CCTVs were compromised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Gujarat Police arrested Rohit Sisodia, expanding the list of individuals apprehended over a hospital CCTV hacking case. The scheme involved selling women's videos online, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Following the initial arrest, law enforcement reported Sisodia's role in converting the hacked footage into QR codes. These codes were allegedly provided to co-conspirators, including YouTube channel owner Prajwal Taily, for dissemination via online platforms such as YouTube and Telegram.

The operation did not stop with a single hospital. According to Deputy Commissioner Lavina Sinha, hacker Parit Dhamelia and his associate Rayan Perera compromised nearly 50,000 CCTV systems in various locations. The suspects now face charges of criminal conspiracy, voyeurism, and cyber terrorism under relevant law sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

