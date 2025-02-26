Left Menu

Communal Tensions Flare During Maha Shivratri in Jharkhand

Tensions erupted in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district as groups clashed over religious flag and loudspeaker installations during Maha Shivratri, leading to injuries and property damage. Police intervened to control the situation, while MP Sanjay Seth attributed the violence to Bangladeshi infiltrators and called for stringent action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hazaribag district of Jharkhand witnessed a violent clash between two groups during the celebration of Maha Shivratri. The conflict began when members of one group opposed the installation of religious flags and a loudspeaker in front of a school in Dumraon village.

The disagreement quickly spiraled into violence, with brick-pelting from both sides, and several two-wheelers were set ablaze. Senior police officers arrived at the scene, deploying adequate security forces to disperse the groups and bring the situation under control.

MP Sanjay Seth blamed Bangladeshi infiltrators for the violence, asserting that such incidents disrupt communal harmony in Jharkhand. He called for Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take decisive action, suggesting that identifying and expelling the infiltrators could restore stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

