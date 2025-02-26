Communal Tensions Flare During Maha Shivratri in Jharkhand

The Hazaribag district of Jharkhand witnessed a violent clash between two groups during the celebration of Maha Shivratri. The conflict began when members of one group opposed the installation of religious flags and a loudspeaker in front of a school in Dumraon village.

The disagreement quickly spiraled into violence, with brick-pelting from both sides, and several two-wheelers were set ablaze. Senior police officers arrived at the scene, deploying adequate security forces to disperse the groups and bring the situation under control.

MP Sanjay Seth blamed Bangladeshi infiltrators for the violence, asserting that such incidents disrupt communal harmony in Jharkhand. He called for Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take decisive action, suggesting that identifying and expelling the infiltrators could restore stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)