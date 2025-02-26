Strengthening SA-Japan Relations: Paul Mashatile Meets Ambassador Shimizu

In a significant move to reinforce diplomatic and economic ties, Deputy President Paul Mashatile held a courtesy meeting with newly appointed Japanese Ambassador to South Africa, Fumio Shimizu, at the Tuynhuys office in Parliament, Cape Town, on Tuesday. This meeting marked a reaffirmation of the strong partnership between South Africa and Japan, emphasizing mutual cooperation in various key sectors.

Ambassador Shimizu is currently leading a high-powered Japanese delegation in South Africa, attending the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting, as well as several G20 workstream discussions. His visit underscores Japan’s commitment to fostering stronger diplomatic and economic engagements with South Africa.

Deputy President Mashatile acknowledged Japan’s critical role in South Africa’s economic landscape, highlighting Japan’s investments in the automotive industry, technology, skills development, and mineral beneficiation. He expressed optimism about expanding these investments, particularly in manufacturing, job creation, and infrastructure development.

“In Japan, we see the potential for increased investment in our economy, especially in the automotive industry, technology, and skills development. The commercialisation and manufacturing sectors, as well as machinery for mining and mineral beneficiation, remain vital economic drivers in South Africa,” Mashatile stated.

Both parties committed to deepening cooperation across multiple sectors, including science and innovation, education, and energy. The Deputy President’s upcoming working visit to Japan next month aims to strengthen trade relations and attract further investments that will boost South Africa’s economic growth and industrialisation.

Furthermore, South Africa eagerly anticipates the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), set to take place in Yokohama this August. This global event is expected to enhance economic collaboration between Japan and Africa, unlocking new opportunities for trade and investment.

The discussions between Mashatile and Shimizu reaffirmed the enduring friendship and collaboration between South Africa and Japan. Both leaders expressed their commitment to working closely to drive sustainable development, prosperity, and mutual understanding between the two nations.