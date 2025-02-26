Navi Mumbai's Bold Stand Against Drugs: A Destructive Milestone

In a decisive move against the illicit drug trade, Navi Mumbai Police have destroyed narcotics valued at Rs 10 crore. This operation is part of a broader initiative to curb drug-related activities in the region.

The destruction took place at Taloja, attended by key figures such as Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and MLA Prashant Thakur, highlighting the government's commitment to this cause.

Over the past two years, authorities have seized drugs worth Rs 56 crore and made substantial arrests, including 111 individuals from African countries. This highlights the extensive network being dismantled by law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)