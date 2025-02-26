Dodik's Downfall: A Turning Point in Bosnia's Fragile Peace

Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb nationalist leader, was sentenced to one year in prison and ordered to resign from his role as president of Republika Srpska for six years. He was found guilty of defying orders from an international peace envoy, a move that could reshape Bosnia's political landscape.

Following the tumultuous war of the 1990s, Bosnia remains divided into two main regions: the Serb-majority Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation. This framework, established by the Dayton Peace Accords, is maintained by a weak central government, which has faced continuous challenges in efforts to unify the nation and pave the way for European integration.

Dodik's conviction has already sparked a backlash among Bosnia's ethnic Serbs, with pledges to reduce state presence in Republika Srpska and a potential withdrawal from state institutions. His actions threaten to reignite ethnic divisions, undermining peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)