Bharat Calling Conference 2025: Piyush Goyal Highlights Key Enablers for India’s Growth and Global Competitiveness

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, inaugurated the ‘Bharat Calling Conference 2025,’ organized by the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mumbai today. Delivering the keynote address on the theme ‘Path to Viksit Bharat 2047: Pioneering Prosperity for All,’ the Minister emphasized India's vast economic potential and its role as a global investment destination.

Shri Piyush Goyal highlighted the immense opportunities in a nation of 1.4 billion people, driven by aspirational youth and a strong commitment to manufacturing, skill development, and innovation. He noted that various government initiatives, including Make in India, Digital India, Startup India, Swachh Bharat, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, have collectively strengthened India’s economic framework and positioned it as a global leader. As the country progresses through ‘Amrit Kaal’—the golden period leading up to 2047—India is set to become a powerhouse in global trade and business.

Five Key Enablers for Viksit Bharat@2047

The Minister outlined five crucial factors that will drive India’s growth and help achieve the vision of a developed nation by 2047:

Quality Management & Handholding of Small Businesses – A call for modern quality standards, better manufacturing practices, and strong quality control measures. Sustainability – Focus on energy efficiency and environmental responsibility in business operations. Inclusive Growth – Ensuring economic progress reaches all sections of society through targeted government interventions and CSR initiatives. Skill Development – Expanding training programs to create more employment opportunities and strengthen the workforce. Competitiveness & Efficiency – Encouraging businesses to thrive on competitive strength rather than relying on subsidies and incentives.

A Quality Revolution in India

Shri Goyal stressed that India is on the brink of a quality revolution, with over 700 quality control orders already in place. He urged businesses to adopt global quality standards and emphasized the role of chambers like IMC in ensuring compliance. He also called upon large corporations to mentor and support small businesses in improving their manufacturing capabilities.

Sustainability and Inclusive Growth as Pillars of Development

The Minister underlined the importance of sustainability in trade and commerce, noting that Indian traditions have always prioritized environmental consciousness. He urged businesses to integrate sustainability into their growth models. Shri Goyal also reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive development through ease-of-living initiatives and infrastructure projects, encouraging businesses to contribute through CSR efforts.

Strengthening India’s Workforce and Global Competitiveness

Shri Goyal announced the establishment of two new state-of-the-art skill development centers in North Mumbai, following the success of the Kandivali center. These centers aim to enhance job opportunities and strengthen the economy. He also emphasized the need for businesses to prioritize innovation, upgrade manufacturing practices, and improve efficiency to compete globally.

A Call for Self-Reliance and Global Engagement

Concluding his address, Shri Goyal urged Indian businesses to move beyond dependence on government subsidies and incentives. Instead, he encouraged them to focus on innovation, skill development, and operational efficiency to engage with the world confidently.

Global Participation and Recognition

The conference saw the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Ms. Rosslyn Bates, Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment, and Training, Queensland, Australia, and Shri Sanjaya Mariwala, President of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among other business leaders and policymakers.

With India’s strategic vision and a strong commitment to economic reforms, ‘Bharat Calling Conference 2025’ reaffirmed India’s position as a leading global investment destination, laying the foundation for a prosperous and developed nation by 2047.