Justice Chandrachud Calls for Action Beyond Laws to Combat Women's Safety Issues

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stresses that crimes against women cannot be prevented solely through laws. Highlighting the Pune bus rape case and recalling the 2012 Nirbhaya incident, he urges the need for proper implementation, investigation, and societal responsibility to ensure women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:31 IST
Justice Chandrachud Calls for Action Beyond Laws to Combat Women's Safety Issues
  • Country:
  • India

In the backdrop of the Pune bus rape case, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud drew parallels with the 2012 Nirbhaya incident, emphasizing that legislation alone is insufficient to curb crimes against women.

Responding to media queries about the recent rape of a woman on a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus in Pune, Chandrachud underscored the importance of enacting the laws effectively.

Stressing that societal responsibility and proper legal implementation are crucial for a safer environment for women, Chandrachud called for stringent investigation, robust action, swift trials, and punishments to uphold women's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

