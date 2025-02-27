Left Menu

Waqf Bill Set for Parliamentary Debate After Cabinet Approval

The Waqf bill, streamlined for Waqf property registration and misuse prevention, is slated for Parliament's second Budget Session half after the Union Cabinet approved the joint parliamentary committee's amendments. Despite opposition dissent, the BJP-led panel expects the bill's passage, following its introduction by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:07 IST
The Union Cabinet has greenlit the proposed amendments to the Waqf Bill, paving its way for discussion in Parliament during the second half of the Budget Session, scheduled from March 10 to April 4. The amendments were suggested by a joint committee of Parliament, headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

The committee undertook a detailed examination and recommended 14 changes, aiming to streamline the registration of Waqf properties and prevent their misuse. Despite dissent notes from opposition members, the panel's report enjoyed majority support, leading to its submission amid a parliamentary uproar.

BJP leaders remain optimistic about the bill's passage within this session. The introduction of the bill by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 8 was a pivotal moment, signaling a significant legislative move concerning Waqf boards and properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

