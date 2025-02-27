Tragedy Strikes as Actor Gene Hackman Found Dead with Family

Renowned Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have tragically died at their residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The couple and their dog were found deceased on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the Santa Fe sheriff's office. Hackman was widely celebrated for his intense performances and had a prolific career, claiming two Oscars.

In political developments, President Trump's nomination for leading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Jonathan McKernan, is set to face a rigorous examination by Senate Democrats. The scrutiny comes amid efforts by the Trump administration to scale back the bureau's regulatory authority.

Additionally, Chief Justice John Roberts has temporarily halted a decision compelling the Trump administration to release foreign aid funds, amid ongoing debates over aligning international assistance with America's domestic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)