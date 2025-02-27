Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Actor Gene Hackman Found Dead with Family

Renowned actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were discovered deceased at their Santa Fe home, along with their dog. Hackman, a celebrated actor, passed away at 95. This tragic news was confirmed by the Santa Fe sheriff's office on Thursday, leaving the acting community in mourning.

Updated: 27-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:25 IST
Renowned Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have tragically died at their residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The couple and their dog were found deceased on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the Santa Fe sheriff's office. Hackman was widely celebrated for his intense performances and had a prolific career, claiming two Oscars.

In political developments, President Trump's nomination for leading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Jonathan McKernan, is set to face a rigorous examination by Senate Democrats. The scrutiny comes amid efforts by the Trump administration to scale back the bureau's regulatory authority.

Additionally, Chief Justice John Roberts has temporarily halted a decision compelling the Trump administration to release foreign aid funds, amid ongoing debates over aligning international assistance with America's domestic priorities.

