German Court Sentences Afghan Nationals for Plotting Attack on Swedish Parliament
Two Afghan nationals were sentenced in Germany for planning an attack on the Swedish parliament and supporting the Islamic State. The older man received five years and six months imprisonment, while the younger was sentenced to four years and two months. Their plot was thwarted, and both were arrested in Gera.
Two Afghan nationals have received prison sentences in Germany for plotting an attack on the Swedish parliament and for ties to the Islamic State, a regional court announced Thursday. Ibrahim MG, 30, was sentenced to five years and six months, while 24-year-old Ramin N received four years and two months. Appeals are underway, according to the court in Thuringia.
Authorities detained the men in March 2024 in Gera, Eastern Germany, suspected of planning lethal attacks on police and civilians near Stockholm's parliament building. Attempting to procure firearms in the Czech Republic, their phones were seized by German border police, effectively thwarting their plans.
The court noted that both men had joined IS Khorasan Province, a branch deemed especially dangerous. They also collected funds for families of IS members in Al-Hol camp, Syria. Ibrahim MG fully confessed, although Ramin N's plea remains unspecified. Previous acts like Koran burnings in Sweden exacerbated tensions among Swedish Muslims, triggering violent confrontations.
