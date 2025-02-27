Left Menu

Global Agenda: Upcoming Political and Economic Events

This diary outlines key upcoming political events and economic activities worldwide. Highlights include international summits, leaders' visits, and significant meetings pertaining to global governance, finance, and economic growth. The schedule spans across various regions from February to April, featuring prominent leaders and organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:17 IST
Global Agenda: Upcoming Political and Economic Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global stage is set for a series of critical political and economic events as leaders worldwide prepare for upcoming summits and meetings. February through April will witness a flurry of diplomatic activities, encompassing not only economic discussions but also international cooperation.

In Islamabad, the arrival of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan marks the beginning of scheduled high-profile visits. Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin is poised to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, serving as a pivotal moment in diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Ireland.

Elsewhere, South Africa will host key conversations on the global economy as it welcomes leaders to Cape Town for the G20 gathering. With international diplomacy and economics at the forefront, these events highlight the intricate web of global governance and finance, promising significant outcomes in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025