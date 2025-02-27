Balancing Innovation and Judicial Integrity in the Age of AI: Insights from Former Chief Justice

At a recent conference at the Welingkar Institute of Management, former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, addressed the dual-edged nature of technological advancements in the legal system.

Chandrachud highlighted that while virtual courts have increased accessibility, they present significant concerns regarding fair trial practices and data security. He stressed that the legal framework must evolve to accommodate advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), which are revolutionizing case management but cannot substitute for human judgment.

In addition, Chandrachud warned of the risks associated with quantum computing and cyber fraud, advocating for proactive legal measures to ensure global security. To foster true progress, he called for policies promoting diversity, equity, and ethical governance in harnessing the digital revolution's potential.

