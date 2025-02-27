Left Menu

Balancing Innovation and Judicial Integrity in the Age of AI: Insights from Former Chief Justice

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud discussed the impact of virtual courts and AI on the legal system, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to innovation and judicial integrity. He also highlighted the importance of diversity and equitable access, while acknowledging the challenges posed by technological advancements such as cyber fraud and quantum computing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:20 IST
Balancing Innovation and Judicial Integrity in the Age of AI: Insights from Former Chief Justice
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent conference at the Welingkar Institute of Management, former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, addressed the dual-edged nature of technological advancements in the legal system.

Chandrachud highlighted that while virtual courts have increased accessibility, they present significant concerns regarding fair trial practices and data security. He stressed that the legal framework must evolve to accommodate advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), which are revolutionizing case management but cannot substitute for human judgment.

In addition, Chandrachud warned of the risks associated with quantum computing and cyber fraud, advocating for proactive legal measures to ensure global security. To foster true progress, he called for policies promoting diversity, equity, and ethical governance in harnessing the digital revolution's potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025