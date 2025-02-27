Balancing Innovation and Judicial Integrity in the Age of AI: Insights from Former Chief Justice
Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud discussed the impact of virtual courts and AI on the legal system, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to innovation and judicial integrity. He also highlighted the importance of diversity and equitable access, while acknowledging the challenges posed by technological advancements such as cyber fraud and quantum computing.
- Country:
- India
At a recent conference at the Welingkar Institute of Management, former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, addressed the dual-edged nature of technological advancements in the legal system.
Chandrachud highlighted that while virtual courts have increased accessibility, they present significant concerns regarding fair trial practices and data security. He stressed that the legal framework must evolve to accommodate advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), which are revolutionizing case management but cannot substitute for human judgment.
In addition, Chandrachud warned of the risks associated with quantum computing and cyber fraud, advocating for proactive legal measures to ensure global security. To foster true progress, he called for policies promoting diversity, equity, and ethical governance in harnessing the digital revolution's potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
L'Oréal Unveils 2025 Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program in SAPMENA
Amity University Gurugram's 11th Convocation Celebrates Excellence and Innovation
AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation
Modi, Macron announce inauguration of 'India-France Year of Innovation' in New Delhi in March 2026: Joint statement.
Denel to Showcase Cutting-Edge Defence Innovations at IDEX25 in Abu Dhabi