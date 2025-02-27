Deported Migrants Stranded in Panamanian Jungle with Limited Legal Access
Migrants deported from the U.S. find themselves in a remote Panamanian jungle camp with little access to legal counsel. Human rights groups express concern over their safety and treatment. The deportation practice is part of U.S. efforts to manage strained diplomatic relations with certain countries.
Migrants deported from the United States are stranded in a remote Panamanian jungle camp with limited access to legal assistance. Approximately 100 individuals have been relocated to the "San Vincente" immigration center, nestled deep within the jungle that separates Panama from Colombia.
Concerns are mounting over their safety and future prospects, as they wait to see if they will be granted asylum in Panama or elsewhere. Legal experts criticize the process, labeling it a "black box" due to the lack of asylum screenings and limited communication with their clients.
This deportation strategy, part of the Trump administration's broader effort to manage strained diplomatic relations, has attracted criticism from human rights groups, who fear potential mistreatment of the migrants sent back to their countries of origin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Uncovers Human Rights Violations by Former Bangladeshi Government
Bangladesh Human Rights Violations: A Grim Exposé
Saudi Arabia Maintains Alcohol Ban for 2034 World Cup Amid Human Rights Concerns
UN Report Exposes Systematic Human Rights Violations During Bangladesh’s 2023 Protests
Human Rights Watch urges Bangladesh's interim govt to uphold impartiality in law enforcement