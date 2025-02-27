Deported Migrants Stranded in Panamanian Jungle with Limited Legal Access

Migrants deported from the United States are stranded in a remote Panamanian jungle camp with limited access to legal assistance. Approximately 100 individuals have been relocated to the "San Vincente" immigration center, nestled deep within the jungle that separates Panama from Colombia.

Concerns are mounting over their safety and future prospects, as they wait to see if they will be granted asylum in Panama or elsewhere. Legal experts criticize the process, labeling it a "black box" due to the lack of asylum screenings and limited communication with their clients.

This deportation strategy, part of the Trump administration's broader effort to manage strained diplomatic relations, has attracted criticism from human rights groups, who fear potential mistreatment of the migrants sent back to their countries of origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)