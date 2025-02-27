Andrew Tate's Controversial Exit: From Romania to Florida

Andrew and Tristan Tate, known internet personalities, have left Romania aboard a private flight to Florida. Their departure comes as Romanian prosecutors lifted a travel ban amid an ongoing investigation into accusations involving organized crime and human trafficking. The brothers, who deny these allegations, will return to Romania by the end of March to fulfill legal duties, checking in with police regularly.

The highly publicized case has attracted international attention, with allegations that members of former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration pressured Romanian authorities to allow the Tates to leave. Romania's Foreign Minister, Emil Hurezeanu, denied such pressure, although he noted a conversation with Trump's envoy Richard Grenell during the Munich Security Conference.

Andrew Tate, whose social media persona revolves around an ultra-masculine lifestyle often criticized for misogyny, continues to face judicial control measures. Meanwhile, the Romanian network for the prevention of violence against women has urged transparency regarding the lifted travel ban, aiming to maintain public confidence in the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)