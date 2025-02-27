Psychiatrist's Fall from Grace: A Tale of Abduction and Deception
A city court sentenced psychiatrist Rashmi Shashikumar to 10 years in prison for abducting a newborn and selling him for Rs 14.5 lakh. The baby was recovered a year later from a couple misled into thinking the child was theirs via surrogacy. Evidence included DNA tests and phone records.
A city court has handed down a 10-year sentence to psychiatrist Rashmi Shashikumar for the abduction and sale of a newborn boy for Rs 14.5 lakh in 2020.
Rashmi, a Nagarbhavi resident, was fined Rs 1 lakh by Judge C B Santosh. The verdict, delivered on February 19, resulted in her immediate incarceration in Bengaluru central prison.
The case origins trace back to May 2020 when a newborn was taken from BBMP Hospital, prompting a year-long investigation involving extensive interviews and evidence analysis, ultimately leading to Rashmi's arrest.
