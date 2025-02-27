Psychiatrist's Fall from Grace: A Tale of Abduction and Deception

A city court has handed down a 10-year sentence to psychiatrist Rashmi Shashikumar for the abduction and sale of a newborn boy for Rs 14.5 lakh in 2020.

Rashmi, a Nagarbhavi resident, was fined Rs 1 lakh by Judge C B Santosh. The verdict, delivered on February 19, resulted in her immediate incarceration in Bengaluru central prison.

The case origins trace back to May 2020 when a newborn was taken from BBMP Hospital, prompting a year-long investigation involving extensive interviews and evidence analysis, ultimately leading to Rashmi's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)